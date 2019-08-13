A-ha fans have not one, but two new reissues to look forward to! September 27th Minor Earth | Major Sky from 2000 gets new life, as does their 2002 album Lifelines. The Minor Earth | Major Sky deluxe edition presents the remastered original album with bonus tracks and a second CD with 16 more demos, outtakes and live tracks. The Lifelines deluxe edition contains the remastered original album with bonus tracks and a second 19-track CD of early versions, demos and songs that did not make it to the final album. Check out these previously unreleased versions…

“Forever Not Yours” (demo)



“The Sun Never Shone That Day (early version)



