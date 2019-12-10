“Loving You Again” is the third single from Aaron Bibelhauser‘s upcoming bluegrass tribute to the songs of the late Mickey Clark who was a beloved musician in the Louisville music scene and beyond. The new album Lovin’ & Leavin’: A Bluegrass Tribute to Mickey Clark will be released in February of 2020. For this song and video, Aaron is playing with his long time band Relic.
December 10, 2019
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
