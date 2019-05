Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz fame leads the musical collective known as Africa Express and come July 12th will release their album, EGOLI. Here he’s joined by Gruff Rhys, Morena Leraba, Radio 123 and Sibot on the new single, “Johannesburg”…

Photo: Denholm Hewlett