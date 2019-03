When Alan Parsons releases his album The Secret in April, it will be his first album in fifteen years! Not only does his new song– with vocals from Jared Mahone— appear on it, the tune is also featured in the upcoming film 5-25-77 (the date the movie Star Wars was released!) Check out the video for “I Can’t Get There From Here”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream