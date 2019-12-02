It’s hard to believe but Alanis Morissette‘s seminal Jagged Little Pill album will turn 25 in 2020! To celebrate the occasion, Morissette not only has a Broadway adaptation of the album coming, but is also launching a summer tour AND releasing new music. Joined by Liz Phair and Garbage, the tour kicks off in June in Portland, Oregon. No Louisville dates, unfortunately, but there are scheduled shows in Noblesville, IN, Cincinnati, OH, and Nashville, TN (July 16, 24, and 25, respectively). Check out Morissette’s new track from her forthcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, “Reasons I Drink”…

