This month we are happy to feature Aretha Franklin‘s biggest-selling album and the best-selling live gospel album of all time! Amazing Grace is enjoying a revival nearly 50 years after it was recorded. It follows the debut late last year of the long-awaited documentary about the making of that legendary double live album, which opened to rave reviews. Now in its entirety, AMAZING GRACE: THE COMPLETE RECORDINGS contain both transcendent performances at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, which were recorded in Los Angeles on January 13 and 14, 1972.

More information: Album Details Official Site