Tom Waits turns 70 years old in December. Dualtone Music Group will celebrate his music legacy with the release of Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits. This tribute compilation features new renditions of his songs from a number of female artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Aimee Mann, Rosanne Cash, Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer, Patty Griffin, and 7 more. We’re excited to be able to share this fantastic album with you in advance of its release on Nov. 22. Come On Up To The House Women Sing Waits is our Album of the Month!

