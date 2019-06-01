The new documentary film, Echo In The Canyon, explores the beginnings of the Laurel Canyon music scene (1965 -1967) through the stories of those who lived it, and the artists who carry its influence to this day. The accompanying soundtrack celebrates the music of that era. The album features new studio recordings of timeless songs by The Byrds, The Mamas & The Papas, Beach Boys and more, as interpreted by Jakob Dylan along with artists from the film including Fiona Apple, Beck, Jade Castrinos, Cat Power, Eric Clapton, Norah Jones, Regina Spektor, Josh Homme, Stephen Stills, and Neil Young.

