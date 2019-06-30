Originals is the just-released posthumous album by prolific songwriter/artist Prince. This new collection compiles the original demo versions of songs he wrote and gave to other artists in the mid-1980’s. Many became hits for artists like Sheila E and The Bangles. It contains 14 previously-unreleased tracks, plus his original version of Nothing Compares 2 U. We’re pleased to be able to share these rare gems with you as our Album of the Month!

More information: Official Website Originals Details & Track Listing