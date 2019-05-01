Sing It Brother, One More Time pays tribute to Jason Molina. He was a very influential Midwestern singer/songwriter and leader of Songs: Ohia and Magnolia Electric Co. Sadly, he passed away far too early at age 39.

Eleven fantastic Louisville artists have come together to record a beautiful collection of Jason’s songs. Artists include: Quiet Hollers, Mark Charles Heidinger, Jim James, Britton Patrick Morgan, Michael Young + Little Band, Joe Manning with Anna Krippenstapel , Elk Hound, It’s Just Craig, Will Russell with Lorna-Mae Ward, Tyler Lance Walker Gill, and Adult SuperStore. The album has been released digitally and on vinyl through sonaBLAST! Sales of the album benefits the Everything Will Be OK Project.

