Have you listened to the powerful album Songs of Our Native Daughters yet? It shines new light on African-American women’s stories of struggle, resistance, and hope. Pulling from and inspired by 17th, 18th, and 19th-century sources, including slave narratives and early minstrelsy, featuring kindred banjo players Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell reinterpret and create new works from old ones.

