Tired of the same old re-hashing of holiday tunes? So are we. Longtime WFPK favorite, Josh Rouse has delivered a new record to take care of that problem. The Holiday Sounds of Josh Rouse, it isn’t your typical yuletide collection. Written off-and-on over the course of the last ten years, the record of 9 original tunes is joyful and festive of course, but, much like the holiday season itself, it’s also laced with an undercurrent of longing and melancholy. The result is a holiday record built for the long haul, a wholesome, whip-smart collection that’s guaranteed to stay with you well after the snow has melted and all the decorations have come down. The Holiday Sounds Of Josh Rouse is our Album of the Month!

