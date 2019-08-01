PINE MOUNTAIN SESSIONS is a musical compilation featuring Kentucky-bred musicians and poets including Jim James, Ben Sollee, Wendell Berry, Joan Shelley and Silas House. The recordings took place in a near-century-old chapel on the slopes of Pine Mountain in Harlan County. The intent of this recording is to raise funds benefiting the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust and the Pine Mountain Settlement School.

WFPK proudly presents Pine Mountain Sessions live at the Kentucky Center Bomhard Theater August 22. Don’t miss this compelling performance by a select group of PINE MOUNTAIN SESSIONS artists!

More information: Album Details Pine Mountain Settlement School Kentucky Natural Lands Trust