Alex Lahey gives Kyle Meredith a ring to discuss The Best of Luck Club, which finds roots in Nashville not only because of her proximity at the end of a tour, but also because of her love for the show. We hear about the album’s concept collecting her “highest hi’s and lowest lows” and going to see a psychologist. Then our attention turns to the lead single, “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” and it’s glorious sax solo, a Mighty Ducks reference, making a video in 103 degree heat, and writing unabashed love songs.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the singles below: