October 25th Allison Moorer will release a deeply personal new album called Blood, just days before her memoir of the same name comes out. Both will reflect the trauma she and sister Shelby Lynne endured before and after their father killed their mother and then took his own life in 1986. Inspired by her mother’s resilience, this is “The Rock and the Hill”…

