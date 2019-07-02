ALO will be releasing a series of EPs this year, starting July 19th with Creatures, Vol. 1: Spark. It will feature four new songs, including this new track, which ALO’s Zach Gill says is “about turning a rut into a groove, finding silver linings by shifting your perspective. The idea that when you finally experience the thing you’ve been dreading, it often times is exactly what you needed. Your breakdown becomes your breakthrough.” Give a listen to “Get To Do It Again”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream