Don’t let Amanda Palmer‘s delightful personality or the concept of a sing-along throw you off– this song is destined to hit you in the feels. With the notion that one of the few things our divided nation has in common is the knowledge of someone who has been hurt or killed by gun violence, 100% of the song’s proceeds will go to changetheref.org, a non-profit started by the parents of a victim of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Give a listen to “Everybody Knows Somebody”…

