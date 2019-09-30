Last time Amanda Shires came to WFPK, she accidentally leaked the big news about The Highwomen, a country music supergroup she formed with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Maren Morris. The Highwomen have since put out an eponymous debut album which has firmly sat at the #1 spot on the US Country charts since its release. Now Amanda is back in Louisville to perform at the final Waterfront Wednesday of 2019, and once again she stopped by to chat with Laura Shine. Did she leak any more big news? Watch the video below to find out!