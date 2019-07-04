American Football are back with LP3 and Mike and Nate Kinsella are on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk all about it. We hear how this is the first AF album to not be a first album, considering their 2nd record was part of a reunion that came 15 years after their debut, and what that meant as far as where they could take the songs. Mike also discusses catering to the emo crowd when you’re in your 40s, working with Hayley Williams of Paramore and Rachel Goswell of Slowdive, and how one of the songs has a tie to Pure Bathing Culture. We also head back to that famous house from the first album’s artwork to hear why it doesn’t grace the latest, and what the future holds for the band.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.