Most artists would cower in terror at the thought of attempting a version of this standard that was Etta James‘ signature song, and one that has been covered by the likes of Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion and Beyonce, but Norwegian singer/songwriter Ane Brun has nothing to fear. Keeping it simple with her sweet, breathy voice, Brun is equally effective without the vocal gymnastics others have resorted to. Give a listen to her understated version of “At Last”…

