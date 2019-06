Louisville rock and rollers Anemic Royalty recently dropped their new single, Broken Bones. As expected, it rocks! They’ve just delivered a video that captures the group in the studio at La La Land and live at Zanzabar. Local photographer/videographer Will Fenwick captured the band in action. You’ll be able to catch the band at upcoming festivals PeteFest, September 6-8, and Louder Than Life, September 27!