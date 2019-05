Anemic Royalty dropped by the WFPK studio to debut their new single, Broken Bones. This is the Louisville rockers’ first single of an album project due late 2019 or early 2020. Before then, you can catch the band at their upcoming shows:

May 18, Zanzabar September 6-8, Petefest September 27, 2019 – Louder Then Life

Get the new tune, Broken Bones, wherever you buy your digital music!

Official Site Twitter Instagram Facebook