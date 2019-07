We’re always excited about the prospect of new music from Angel Olsen! She’ll release All Mirrors in October, of which Olsen says, “In every way—from the making of it, to the words, to how I feel moving forward, this record is about owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love, and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger.” We love this brooding title track with a dramatic video to match…

