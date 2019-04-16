We love the new song by Louisville band Annapurna called “Good Back and Forth”. It’s a different direction for the band as lead singer Greg Hojnacki explains:

“Veering from our typical proggy and stylistic tendencies, Annapurna offers a fresh sound with “Good Back & Forth”. Forged in the fields of the Midwest and garnished with a touch of Southern drawl, the sole focus of this tune lies at the heart of America’s only native spirit, Bourbon Whiskey. It is a driving and descriptive notation of not only the process through which the refined distillate is conjured, but also of the communal cohesion it can inspire.”

Let’s toast to that!