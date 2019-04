You may have heard WFPK’s Album of the Month for April is Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings, from Aretha Franklin‘s iconic performance at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in 1972. Well, here’s a taste of it to get you in the spirit and give you goosebumps! Give a listen to the Queen of Soul (and Gospel!) on “How I Got Over”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream