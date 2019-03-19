Jackson Snelling, from Austin, Indiana, is 16 years old and has just released a new song called “Please Listen”. Knowing the story behind the song makes it all the more powerful.

Jackson explains the origins of his song: “I wrote Please Listen in about 10 minutes. This is a story about my family. My older brother and I have autism, we were both adopted as infants

My brother functions at a very young age, he is 18 years old. My autistic diagnosis was more behavioral. Our dad died suddenly in his sleep when I was 7 years old, and my brother cannot comprehend death, so just about every day for the past 9 years, my brother always asks “when is daddy coming home”. As a family, it’s been difficult to move past his death because we are constantly reliving it everyday. Thank you so much for listening & sharing my story.”

You’re welcome Jackson, and thanks for sharing your music with us!