Philly Rockers Beach Slang are not only opening for Goo Goo Dolls tomorrow night at the Louisville Palace, they’re also back with a new album AND playing with one of their idols! The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City drops January 10th and features none other than The Replacements‘ Tommy Stinson on bass. Crank up the new track, “Tommy in the 80’s”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream