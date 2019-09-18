Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch calls up Kyle Meredith for the insights into Days of the Bagnold Summer, which serves as the band’s new album and soundtrack for the movie of the same name. There is discussion on the attraction of coming-of-age films, how the LP came from an idea for an instrumental record, and the loneliness of a harmonica. We also hear about their recent performance of If You’re Feeling Sinister and having their own cruise.

Listen to the interview above and check out the videos below.