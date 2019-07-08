Ben Harper has shared a stirring video for his emotional new single. Of “Uneven Days” Harper says “The only thing more hazardous than oversimplifying relationships is over complicating them. Love and surrender are synonyms. Even if I remove love from the equation, mental health and day-to-day perspective maintenance is a razors edge. Maybe acknowledging the unavoidable uneven day, or uneven days, helps avoid uneven months or even years.” Watch the stunning video…

