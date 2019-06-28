It was during his observation of the solar eclipse in 2017 that Ryan Anderson, singer/songwriter for Bendigo Fletcher, took close look at his life as well. In the eerie stillness, he felt a strange alignment in his being; a certainty in his feelings not easily shrugged off. It was also the time of falling in love with his current partner. The result is the beautiful new song, “Solar Eclipse 08/21/17”. It’s the first single from their upcoming 7 song EP ‘Memory Fever’ due out in September.

As long-time fans of the band, we’re excited to have Bendigo Fletcher join us on the WFPK Port Stage at Forecastle this year! As a special #40DaysOfForecastle addition, we are thrilled to premiere their brand new single!



