Remember earlier this year when Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters announced that “a conventional album cycle is fine, but how about a new free song and video from your favorite band every month just to spice things up?!” They’ve made good on that promise with a fun cover and video of the band performing Bruce Springsteen‘s “Rosalita”, with the help of John Popper from Blues Traveler…

