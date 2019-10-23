Remember when we were all really happy that Big Thief released a new record earlier this year? The excitement was doubled in August with the surprise announce that a second album was on the way, a set of songs recorded immediately after U.F.O.F., though out of the tropical northwest to the barren vastness of the Texas desert. Environment plays a big part in Two Hands, as Adrianne Lenker tells Kyle Meredith, in not just the alarming news we’re faced with, but also in the way the people who inhabit these songs spend their day within it. Lenker also talks of what impressions performing the album in full during an early London gig has had on the way she hears the songs and some fan favorites yet to be released.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream