91.9 WFPK presents Billy Strings for TWO shows at Headliners Music Hall February 7th & 8th– that’s the good news. The bad news? Both shows have sold out already! For those who were lucky enough to get tickets, enjoy this video of Billy Strings in New Jersey covering, naturally, Bon Jovi‘s 1986 hit “Wanted Dead or Alive”. Didn’t get tickets? Then click HERE for a chance to win a pair!

