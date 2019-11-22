December 13th Warren Haynes Presents The Benefit Concert Volume 16 comes out, which is a live album/film of Haynes’ 2014 Christmas Jam that benefits the Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity. Billy and the Kids (Bill Kreutzmann from the Grateful Dead, along with Tom Hamilton, Jr., Reed Mathis and Aron Wagner) are joined here by Haynes, Mike Barnes, Rob Ingraham, Michael Girardot & Craig Sorrells on The Band‘s classic “The Night They Drove Ol’ Dixie Down”…

