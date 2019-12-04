Simple Creatures, the super-pairing of Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, quickly followed their early 2019 debut with a follow up EP, Everything Opposite, further exploring their mixture of big synth sounds and gothic undertones. Gaskarth spoke with Kyle Meredith about how the collaboration is still finding it’s sound, citing The Cure and Nine Inch Nails as influences and referencing The Chemical Brothers and Butthole Surfers for certain songs. We’ll hear how the lyrics touch on the duality of being a touring musician and off-the-road family life, especially the surprising depression that can take over once they’re at home. We’ll also hear about the next All Time Low and current Blink 182 records as well, and how Simple Creatures has left a lasting impact on both. And finally, what exactly is Just Touch It?

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!