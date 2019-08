Blur are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Parklife through the release of vintage merchandise and a previously unreleased Live At the BBC session! The session was originally recorded at the BBC in Manchester on March 7, 1994 just weeks ahead of the album’s release on April 25, 1994. It contains four tracks: “Jubilee”, “Trouble In The Message Centre”, “Lot 105”, and this classic, “Girls & Boys”…

