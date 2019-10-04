Louisville psych-rockers Boa are releasing their highly-anticipated debut album today, and prior to playing their release show tonight they took the stage at Live Lunch to play for us some of the new material they’ve been working on! Check out the performance below, then catch them tonight at Zanzabar with In the Pines and Jeez Loueez to get your copy of the new album, “Someplace Special”–available now!
Live Lunch
October 04, 2019
Tyler is the Visual Media Producer for WFPK and all of Louisville Public Media.
