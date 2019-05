Louisville psych-groove trio BoA dropped a long-awaited new song today, and we were happy to premiere it onair! It’s been awhile since we’ve heard from them, and the tasty track, Chicken Legs, gives us a preview of an album due later this year. You’ll also be able to catch their powerful live show at Forcastle this year! They’ll be playing the WFPK Port Stage on Sunday, July 14.