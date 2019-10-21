When Johnny Cash opened his classic 1969 live album, At San Quentin, he did so with with a song written by Bob Dylan that he’d given Cash only a week before. Now this remarkable demo of the two icons hashing the song out together is part of Dylan’s forthcoming Bob Dylan (Featuring Johnny Cash) — Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15. From the charming exchange between Cash and wife, June Carter Cash, at the beginning, to the playful mistakes, Take 1 of “Wanted Man” is a fascinating must-hear…

