Bob Dylan fans are in for a real treat! June 7th he will not only release Bob Dylan– The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Recordings, five days later the accompanying documentary Rolling Thunder Revue- A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese will premiere on Netflix. Recorded at the Seacrest Motel in Falmouth, Massachusetts, check out his rehearsal of “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)”…

Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images