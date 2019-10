This Friday will finally bring the release of Bob Dylan (Featuring Johnny Cash) — Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15. It will feature outtakes from his John Wesley Harding and Nashville Skyline albums, duets with his friend, Johnny Cash, as well as covers of Cash classics, like “Ring of Fire”…

