The latest edition of Bob Dylan‘s Bootleg Series drops November 1st! Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 will not only feature outtakes from his John Wesley Harding and Nashville Skyline albums, but his famous sessions with Johnny Cash as well! Originally on Nashville Skyline, check out this alternate take of “Tell Me That It Isn’t True”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream