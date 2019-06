Louisville’s own Bonnie “Prince” Billy (aka Will Oldham) has just announced an exciting new project with The National‘s Bryce Dessner that has them teaming up with contemporary classical group, Eighth Blackbird that will reinterpret some of Oldham’s songs, contain movements from Dessner’s Murder Ballades, and more! When We Are Inhuman comes out August 30th and we’re already mesmerized by this new take on Oldham’s “Beast For Thee”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream