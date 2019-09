Louisville’s Bonnie “Prince” Billy (Will Oldham) will release his new album I Made A Place November 15th and his new video features several familiar faces– um, when not obscured by masks! Featuring Joan Shelley, Nathan Salsburg, Jacob Duncan, Danny Kiely, Michelle Wiseman, Mike Hyman and Ike Harrell, filmed at Silver Ridge Riding Stables in Shelbyville, check out “At the Back of the Pit”…

