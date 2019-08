August 30th the collaborative efforts of Louisville’s Bonnie “Prince” Billy (Will Oldham), The National‘s Bryce Dessner and the contemporary classical ensemble Eighth Blackbird come to fruition with the release of When We Are Inhuman. Here they’ve reworked a song from Oldham’s 1995 album Viva Last Blues, “New Partner”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream