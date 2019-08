What an intriguing combination! Louisville’s own Bonnie “Prince” Billy (aka Will Oldham) will release a collaboration with The National‘s Bryce Dessner and Chicago-based contemporary classical sextet Eighth Blackbird August 30th called When We Are Inhuman. Check out this gorgeous re-worked orchestral version of Oldham’s “One With the Birds”…

