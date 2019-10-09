Louisville’s Bonnie “Prince” Billy (Will Oldham) has shared another track from his forthcoming album, I Made a Place, accompanied by a new video, as well! The song also features two other local favorites: Joan Shelley contributes vocals and Nathan Salsburg provides guitar. The video is made up of footage from Oldham’s participation in a new documentary about the Sacred Harp Singers called Movers and Shapers, which is directed by another native Kentuckian, Timothy Morton. Check out “In Good Faith”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream