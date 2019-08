Another new supergroup is making the rounds! Bonny Light Horseman is Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats, Anais Mitchell of Hadestown fame, and Josh Kaufman. On this debut single they’re joined by The National‘s Aaron Dessner on guitar, JT Bates on drums, and Michael Lewis on tenor sax. Sharing a cover of the folk song that gave the group its name, give a listen to “Bonny Light Horseman”…

