Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard will drop her solo album Jaime next month and has just graced us with a third track from it, one that shows her spiritual side. Calling it “a frank reflection on the unconditional nature of God’s love,” give a listen to “He Loves Me”…

Bonus: Brittany Howard also recorded a live version for you in a Nashville studio…

