Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard has shared a second single from her forthcoming album, Jaime, which drops September 20th– and it’s our favorite so far! This latest track is also accompanied by a video starring actor Terry Crews, who appears after receiving a heartfelt letter from Howard herself. Inspired by Howard’s father, the song and video was shot in her hometown of Athens, Alabama and features Howard’s real family and friends (and more than one cameo from Howard as well!) Check out the inspirational video and gorgeous tune that is “Stay High”…

